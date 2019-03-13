Sheriff Steve Cox has released incident reports from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for early March 2019.

March 1 the LCSO responded to a location in the western part of Livingston County regarding an adult reportedly attempting suicide. The investigation resulted in the arrest of an adult who was uninjured and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for professional examination. That person was later transported by this office to a treatment facility as ordered by the court. Notice was sent to Crisis Intervention Team for possible further assistance.

On the afternoon of March 1, LCSO responded to a call of a suicidal person in the northwest part of the county. Dispatch received information a person was possibly in the act of attempting suicide. The subject’s vehicle was at the home and the home was unlocked. A search of the property showed no one was around. It was soon determined a family/friend had taken the subject to a health care provider for treatment just prior to the LCSO arrival.

March 1, the LCSO responded to a location in Wheeling of a suspicious person possibly wanting to harm themselves or others. It was found the subject had destroyed property in the home and no one wanted prosecution. The individual was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and possible assistance from Crisis Intervention Team.

March 2, the LCSO investigated a reported assault in Wheeling. The male victim reported his sister had physically assaulted him. The victim was only interested in obtaining information on a protection order.

March 2, the LCSO responded to a report of an assault in Utica. The incident was a domestic disturbance between a mother and teenage child. The juvenile was the alleged aggressor and assaulted the mother over being disciplined for bad behavior. Information is being shared with the juvenile office.

March 2, the LCSO responded to a rural residence regarding a possible suicidal person. The subject and family joined the deputy in discussion and information on intent of self-harm was shared. The person soon received assistance from family and a mental health care provider.

March 4, the LCSO investigated a report of a squatter in a vacant rental home on E. Polk Street outside the City of Chillicothe. The doors were barricaded from inside the home and later determined no one was in the home as the person had left through a window. The home was cleared, returned to the landlord and has been secured. If the suspect returns he will be arrested.

March 4, the LCSO worked with the Children’s Division on investigation of parent having drugs in the home. The parent is in custody.

March 4, the LCSO investigated a trash dumping on Liv 230. Two suspects were located and have been issued citations to court for the violation and instructed to clean and properly dispose of their bags of trash.

On March 4-5, the LCSO and Missouri State Highway Patrol handled multiple calls from a parent in another county on child custody issue. Potential interference with custody violation is believed to have taken place in the adjoining county. Multiple attempts were made to locate and check the well-being of the child. Early morning on March 5, the deputy located these people and all was fine and safe. Attempt to contact the complaining parent then was unsuccessful.

March 4, the LCSO worked investigations on criminal network/drug distribution(s) in Livingston County.

March 7, the LCSO investigated a shooting accident that took place on March 6 west of Chillicothe. A Chillicothe man reported he was buying a semi-auto handgun from a relative and went into the country to test fire the handgun prior to purchasing the weapon. During the attempt to test fire the weapon there was a problem with a round in the chamber and attempt to chamber another round when the handgun accidently fired. The man had his hand injured and the firearm was destroyed during the incident.

The LCSO is continuing with these and several other ongoing criminal investigations. We are sharing information with area local agencies and the N.I.T.R.O. Federal Task Force.

Arrests:

Feb. 27, a deputy served a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant on Tonya Elizabeth Neff, 29, for alleged ordinance violation of stealing. Neff posted $250 bond and was released with a court date.

Feb. 27, a deputy stopped a vehicle going the wrong direction a roadway and subsequently arrested Bryce Mitchell Ross, 29, Memphis, Mo., for alleged driving wrong way on roadway and operating motor vehicle on roadway without valid driver’s license-3rd subsequent offense. Ross was incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail on 24 hour hold. He was also arrested on a Scottland County arrest warrant and has since been charged in Livingston County Associate Court for the alleged felony driving without a valid driver’s license.

At 11 a.m., on March 4, Chief Deputy Claypole clocked a westbound vehicle east of Chillicothe on U.S. 36 at 100 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver, Bhookya Poolsingh, 44, Bloomington Ill., was arrested for the excessive speed and posted $250 cash bond. Poolsingh was then released with a court date for mandatory appearance before Judge Leamer.

March 6, the LCSO arrested Brandi L. Glosser, 43, Chula, at the Livingston County Courthouse on a Livingston County warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on original felony of endangering the welfare of a child.

Citations:

March 1, a Chillicothe driver was issued a speeding citation for 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at Liv 408.

March 4, a Cameron driver was issued a citation for failing to register a motor vehicle annually as the license expired July 2018.

March 5, a Utica driver was stopped for a traffic violation in Utica and issue a citation for failing to provide proof of auto insurance.

Additional Information:

The LCSO has responded to and handled many other calls for service and continues investigating multiple fugitive investigations.

March 4, the LCSO extradited Levi Lee McNeely, 18, from Vernon County, MO on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged felony possession of controlled substance. McNeely was transported to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

March 4 - 5 the LCSO returned multiple search warrants to the courts showing service and evidence seized.

The LCSO recently towed two vehicles left abandoned for several days along our highways.

March 5, the LCSO had nine detainees appear in Circuit Court Criminal Law Day before Judge Ryan Horsman.

March 6, the LCSO had six detainees appear in Associate Circuit Court Law Day before Judge Michael Leamer.

March 6, LCSO updated two registered sex offenders and shared information with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Currently, the LCSO has 25 people in custody at the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail, six of which are female detainees.

Sheriff Cox encourages residents to call with any information on these or other crimes, 660-646-0515 for the LCSO, 660-646-2121 for Dispatch and you can always send a non-emergency CRIME TIP through the website at www.livcoso.org.