St. Joseph Table at two local churches

St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Road, Independence, will host its annual St. Joseph Table and Bake Sale from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Spaghetti dinners (Milanese sauce and meatballs optional) will be served for free-will donation, cannolis are available for $3 apiece or $16 for a box of six and a variety of homemade cookies and other baked goods will be for sale. Carry-out dinners available. There will also raffle items. Proceeds benefit the poor in the area through the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry.

Nativity of Mary Parish, 10021 E. 36th Terrace South, Independence, will host its St. Joseph Table and Spaghetti Dinner 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Menu includes spaghetti with the choice of Milanese or plain tomato sauce, a mixed salad, bread, dessert and refreshments. (Gluten free pasta will be available). A minimum $5 donation per person is suggested. Homemade baked good items will also be for sale. All proceeds will benefit Catholic school education for families in need and the Independence Franciscan Sisters Mission Warehouse.

False gospel series at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence will conclude its educational series at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, called “The Counterfeit Gospels – marketing and deception that sneaks into today's religious thoughts and beliefs.” The presenter will be Wilburn Stancil, professor of theology and religious studies at Rockhurst University. Sunday's topic is “The Gospel of Privatized Religion.” Each session will be at Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington Ave., across the corner from the church. For more information, contact the church at 816-252-6662 or www.fpcindep.org.

Benefit concerts by KC Metro Men’s Chorus

The Kansas City Metro Men's Chorus will host a pair of benefit concerts this month in Independence. The first one is 4 p.m. Sunday at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington, Ave., benefiting the church's Neighborhood Dinner program.

The second concert is at 2 p.m. March 30, the St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Road, benefiting the Community Services League Scholars Endowment Fund. Free-will donations will be taken at both locations.

End-of-life health care discussion at St. Mark

St. Mark Catholic Church, 3736 Lee's Summit Road, Independence, will host a program at 1 p.m. March 31 called “Health care decisions from a Catholic perspective,” about how one's Catholic faith influences end-of-life health care decisions. Topics include advanced care directives, ordinary vs. extraordinary care, tube feedings, DNR and full code and palliative vs. hospice care. There will be an opportunity to complete an advanced care directive. The presenter will be parishioner Mary Gerber, MSHCE and RN.

Ascension Lutheran offers legal program

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, will host a presentation for seniors and caretakers, “Legal concerns for senior citizens,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13. Lunch will be provided. Call 816-914-3352 with any questions.

– Examiner staff