City council seats for Moberly, Huntsville

The general municipal election is just two weeks away. Several measures and races will be listed on the April 2 ballot from across Randolph County, including a proposed monthly 911 cellphone fee, two open seats for the Moberly City Council and several board of education seats throughout three school districts in the county.

Measures

The first prominent measure on the ballot is the countywide “Proposition A”, a monthly fee on cellphone use in the county. If approved by voters, a $1 monthly fee would be imposed on each cellphone in the county to fund centralized dispatch services. The ballot measure is the result of several months of planning and negotiation between the Moberly City Council and the Randolph County Commission.

Estimates indicate the fee could generate $275,000-300,000 annually for emergency communication, Moberly City Manager Brian Crane said. Funds from the fee would be used to upgrade technology used by dispatching services and increase dispatchers’ wages, Crane said.

If approved, funds from the fee would be managed by an appointed advisory board.

A special school bond measure for the Higbee R-8 School District will appear on the ballot as “Proposition 3”.

The measure proposes a $1,500,000 bond to construct a new preschool/multipurpose facility and a storage building with a freezer. The bond would also fund high school renovations, upgrades to the heating, as well as ventilation and air conditioning in the elementary school and gymnasiums.

If the proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of district is estimated to remain the same at $1 per $100 of assessed value of real and personal property.

Huntsville also has a proposed use tax on the ballot, titled “Question 1”. The use tax would impose a 3.25 percent use tax for general revenue purposes, if approved by voters.

Seats

There are two open seats on the Moberly City Council. Each council member serves a three-year term. Mayor Pro Tem Shane Adrian and Councilman Herb Lawrence are not running for reelection.

Five candidates are competing for the seats: Austyn Kyser, Michael Forte, Gary Bowman, Cole Davis and Jeff Lawrence.

There are also two open positions on the Moberly School District No. 81 Board of Education. Each board member serves on the board for three years. The candidates are incumbent board President Bobby Riley, Deborah Young and Dan Wilcox.

The Randolph County League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Moberly City Hall with city council and board of education candidates.

The Macon County R-1 School District has three open positions for a three-year term on the board of education. Joe Claypoole, Jerry Martie and Christopher Nelson are listed as candidates on the ballot.

Three board of education seats are on the ballot for the Higbee R-8 School District. Robert Whisenand and William Westfall are listed on the ballot for a three-year term and Morgan Rockett is listed as a candidate for a one-year term.

Higbee has two open alderman positions, though no candidates are listed on the ballot. Higbee aldermen serve two-year terms.

Betty Reis and Bobby Colley are running for two open alderman positions in Clark.

Four seats are up for election on the Huntsville City Council. Larry Schermerhorn is running as the sole candidate for Ward 1, no candidates are listed on the ballot for Ward 2, Connie Kissell is running on the ballot for Ward 3 and Lisa Rice is the only candidate for Ward 4.

The village of Cairo has two open spots on its Board of Trustees for a two-year term. Aaron Prather is the only candidate listed on the ballot.

There are three open seats on the Jacksonville Board of Trustees, with Charlene Barron and Clinton Cochran being the only candidates listed on the ballot. The board members serve two-year terms.

The village of Renick also has two board member positions open, with Harold Sell and Al Schindler running for two-year terms, respectively.

The Randolph County Ambulance District 1 is one of the few contested races on the ballot. The elected individual will serve as the district director for three years. Darrel Hansen and Chris Chism are listed on the ballot.

Billy Prather is the sole candidate running for the one open position on the Northeast R-IV Rural Fire Protection District Board. If elected, he will serve a one-year term.

