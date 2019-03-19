A two-car accident resulted in serious injuries to a Kansas City man on Monday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 2:07 p.m., on Monday, Mark Ramer, 40, Kansas City, was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain west on Highway 36, near Mooresville when he struck the back of a trailer on a semi being driven by George Roberts IV, 54, Mooresville. Ramer received serious injuries in the accident.m He was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment before being airlifted to St. Luke’s on the Plaza.

According to the patrol’s report, Ramer was wearing a seatbelt. Roberts was not injured in the accident.