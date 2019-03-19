Eligible blood donors of all types are encouraged to donate through the American Red Cross at several upcoming blood drivers in northeast Missouri.

In Adair County, there will be a blood drive in Novinger at Adair County R-I High School from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and at Rehoboth Baptist Church from noon to 6 p.m. March 28.

In Linn County, blood donations opportunities will include drives in Bucklin at Bucklin R-II School from 1-6 p.m. March 28 and in Marceline at Marceline High School April 2 from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

In Macon County, a drive will take place in Bevier at Bevier C-IV High School from 1:15-5 p.m. Wednesday.

In Schuyler County, Queen City will host a drive at Schuyler R-I High School from 2:30-6:30 p.m. April 15.