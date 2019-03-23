Adolph Hitler used Paul Joseph Goebbels as his chief propagandist in his rise to power as Germany’s dictator in the 1920s and 1930s. Goebbels used the principle of repetition to convince the people of Germany that they should give Hitler absolute power so that he could protect them from Russian.

The principle of repetition is that you repeat your message over and over and eventually many will believe the message, even if it is a falsehood. Goebbels was able to convince the German people that what Germany needed was a strong leader, a dictatorship, to overcome the Russian Communists and the allies who had imposed severe sanctions on the German people under the Versailles Treaty.

Our President, Donald Trump, has employed the same technique of repetition by repeating over and over to the American people (and the world), at least a thousand times, that the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is a “witch hunt.”

That’s according to a report of a poll by USA TODAY/ Suffolk University. And amazingly, 50 percent of the American public believe the President. Goebbels’ technique apparently works.

Robert Muller was appointed to do the investigation on May 17, 2017 by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. At that point in his life Agent Mueller:

Had served in the U. S. Marine Corps as a captain in the Vietnam War and earned the Bronze Star (with valor), Purple Heart, Commendation Metal (two with valor) and the Gallantry Cross.Had served as acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, being appointed by President Ronald Reagan.Had been appointed by Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to serve as U. S. Attorney for the Northern District of California. And thereafter he was appointed to the position of U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Justice Department.President Bush subsequently appointed him as the 6th Director of the FBI.

Mueller became well known during his time in these positions as a member of the Republican Party.

If you think Mueller is on a “Witch Hunt,” I would like to sell you a bridge in Brooklyn. Whatever his report says, I think you can take it to the bank. However, let’s all keep an open mind.

Fred Hall is a past president of the University of Missouri Board of Curators.