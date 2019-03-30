Nonprofit transportation provider OATS Transit is holding a spring “Explore Kansas City” fundraiser in which participants can win a trip to the city.

First place in the raffle includes a one-night stay at Drury Hotels, plus tickets to the Kansas City Royals, Union Station Science City and the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium, Kansas City Zoo, and World War I Museum, dinner at Gates Bar-B-Q and an autographed Kansas City Chiefs Tony Gonzalez limited edition print.

The goal is to raise $20,000 to benefit OATS’ rural transportation services in 87 Missouri counties. Tickets are on sale through April 21 and can be purchased at oatstransit.rallyup.com/buyabus.