Rock Bridge State Park and Jewell Cemetery State Historic Site will host an informational meeting 12:30 p.m. April 13 at Rock Bridge Mills Shelter in the Devil’s Icebox parking lot. The public is invited to attend.

The meeting is intended to provide the public a chance to hear about the park, its plans for the future and to provide feedback to park officials.

Rock Bridge Mills Shelter is located at 5901 S. Highway 163. For more information contact Rock Bridge Memorial State Park at 573-449-7402.