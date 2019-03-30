Truman State University’s Theatre Department will perform the play “Love and Information” April 10-13 at the James G. Severns Theatre.

“‘Love and Information’ is a kaleidoscopic whirl of fast-moving, short scenes that all have to do with the way people receive, communicate, omit, seek or hide information in service of the notion of love,” the university said in a press release.

Instead of a single narrative, the play features 78 short scenes and more than 100 characters that explore how information, love and memory interact. Written by Caryl Churchill, the play debuted at the Royal Court Theatre in London.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office beginning April 1 or by calling (660) 785-4515.