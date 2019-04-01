City council, school board and ambulance district candidates questioned

With the April general municipal election just around the corner, candidates for several races appeared at the League of Women Voters candidate forum to discuss their goals for public office and answer league and public questions Thursday at Moberly City Hall.

Candidates from the Moberly City Council, Moberly School District Board of Education and the director of the Randolph County Ambulance District 1 were invited to participate in the forum.

City Council

Five candidates contend for two open seats Moberly City Council. Austin Kyser, Michael Forte, Gary Bowman, Cole Davis and Jeff Lawrence answered a series of questions about their goals for the city council.

The most in-depth topics concerned the candidates views on the city’s infrastructure, tourism efforts and economic viability.

Each candidate essentially agreed that there are glaring water and sewer issues that need to be addressed, which has been a prominent discussion in city council meetings.

"We're always talking about national debt and how we're pushing it off our grandchildren and future generations," Kyser said. "Well guess what, we're here with our sewer water infrastructure... and for too long, we just assumed this is going to last forever."

The candidates were asked about their opinions on the city’s financial health going forward. There were a mix of answers from the candidates

Kyser and Lawrence both claimed to have extensively reviewed the budget, and focused much of their answers on promoting economic growth, tourism and infrastructure repair throughout the city.

Lawrence said he has also spoken with City Manager Brian Crane and Mayor Jerry Jeffrey about the budget when he has had any questions.

“The financial health of our city, according to our bond rating, is very well,” Lawrence said. “It’s one of the things that I follow-up on, being on a bank board. As far as the budgets and whatnot, those items are online on the city’s website.”

Forte said he had not looked at the budget, but that he would like to see more information available to the public about the city funding. Davis said he had not reviewed the budget either, but would study it extensively if elected.

Council candidates were also asked about employee turnover, especially in the Moberly Police Department. Most candidates agreed a better work environment and community support would improve officer retention.

Forte questioned the leadership in the police department. He said in business, when there is a lot of turnover, it is generally due to leadership and working environment problems.

Bowman said he would like to see improved treatment of police in the community and to emphasize their ability to collectively bargain.

Candidates were asked how accessible they would be to the public, if elected to the council.

If elected, Forte said he would prefer to be contacted via email, though he would be available to speak to directly after city council meetings.

"I don't know how accessible I'm going to be,” Forte said. “Obviously, if elected I'll be here at every city council meeting. ...A lot of times when people have questions of city council members, they're a little heated with their questions. So I don't want to put myself out there to be frank.”

Kyser said he plans to hold quarterly meetings with the public and remain active on Facebook to hear public comments.

The other candidates urged contact from the public via email, phone or in person.

Board of Education

Two of the three candidates running for the Moberly School District Board of Education appeared during the forum. Bobby Riley Jr., incumbent board member and board president, and Debbie Young, who has school administrative and board experience, were at the forum to answer questions. Board candidate Dan Wilcox did not attend the forum.

The candidates were asked about teacher and staff retention, whether they would receive training from the Missouri School Board Association, the board’s role in changing or expanding curriculum and their policies on bullying.

Both candidates said they supported the addition of a school-based health clinic, which has been a topic of discussion at the past several board meetings. They said it would help students at no cost to the district.

Some of the best ways to prevent turnover and increase employee retention are to make sure facilities are up to date and that teachers have the tools they need in the classroom, as well as benefits packages, Riley said. Young said rentioned was about making people feel wanted and cared about, but some turnover was unavoidable.

When asked about the board’s bullying policies, Young said the board has state-mandated procedures with the superintendent and school administration for bullying that involve documentation and communication with the families involved.

Riley said student safety is one of the main goals of the board. He said one way to assure bullying is dealt with effectively is to hold the superintendent accountable.

When asked about the board’s role in curriculum, Riley said it’s the board’s job to approve curriculum, not impose it on students and teachers.

“I’m not an educator,” Riley said. “I think I bring strength and knowledge to the board of education, but not when it comes to curriculum.”

Young said she would like to serve on the curriculum committee. She said the committee looks at the curriculum on a cycle, meaning each year a new subject is evaluated.

RCAD Director

Two candidates are listed on the ballot for Randolph County Ambulance District 1 Director, Darrel Hansen and Chris Chism. Chism did not attend the forum.

Hansen, an 18-year ambulance district board member, was asked if he would support joining the joint-dispatch center for 911, if elected.

“From what I have read, there are not a lot of questions answered,” Hansen said.

Hansen said RCAD has annually provided $100,000 in dispatching services to the fire departments, at no cost to them.

He was also asked if RCAD was sufficiently transparent in its finances and actions.

Hansen the district is sufficiently transparent because it releases records in compliance with the Sunshine Law. He said an independent audit of RCAD’s funds would be a waste of time and money, because everything is so easily accessible.

