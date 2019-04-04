The Kirksville R-III Board of Education has announced its choice of a new superintendent: Robert A. Webb, currently the superintendent of Monte Vista School District in Colorado.

According to a press release from the board, Webb has been at Monte Vista for seven years and has previously served as an elementary, middle and high school principal, as well as a teacher, coach and instructor at a community college.

“He has been an educational presenter on state and national levels and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Colorado Association of Senior School Administrators. Mr. Webb will complete his Doctoral Degree in December of 2019,” the press release said.

Board President Nan Davis said all seven board members participated in interviews with five final superintendent candidates, as well as meeting with them informally beforehand.

“Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities that a school board has,” Davis said.

Davis said Webb has numerous qualities the school board was looking for in a candidate, including academic credentials, financial knowledge, communication and leadership skills and passion for students. She said surveys of community members showed that they had similar priorities.

She said the board was impressed by the wide range of educational roles Webb has held, which also include time as a special education teacher, and by his choice to seek a doctorate despite already having a successful career.

Davis said Webb also has experience with multi-tier systems of support, a framework the district utilized by the district that involves using assessments and data collection to determine what level of academic support individual students need. Colorado has implemented the program on a state level.

“(Webb is) such a strong and solid match for our school district and our community,” Davis said.

The hiring process followed current superintendent Dr. Damon Kizzire’s announcement that he would leave the district at the end of the school year. The board had input on its search from Dr. Bob Watkins, a consultant with the Missouri School Board Association, and conducted a survey of community members, administrators and staff.

Watkins helped the board narrow down the field of candidates to the five finalists, but left the final decision up to them, Davis said.

“He was great through the whole process, very supportive, always a phone call away,” Davis said.

Davis said the board will continue using the knowledge it gained from the community survey to guide decision-making in the next few years.

Webb’s current district, Monte Vista, is different from Kirksville R-III in several significant ways. The district has 1,094 students enrolled for the 2018-19 school year, according to the Colorado Department of Education; Kirksville R-III has approximately 2,700 students.

A majority of students in Monte Vista schools are Hispanic; 68.7 percent in the current school year. English-language learners make up 9.6 percent of the district, and students receiving free and reduced lunch make up 68.1 percent.

Davis said there were other strong candidates interviewed by the board who would have made good superintendents, but Webb’s range of experience put him over the edge. The good impression he made during the board’s first meeting with him over dinner was also helpful.

“He was very kind and you just respected him right off the bat,” Davis said.