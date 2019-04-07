Regional carriers for United Airlines and American Airlines temporarily suspended operations at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) on Saturday due to concerns over runway conditions.

The airport announced Saturday night it received notification of the decision from SkyWest (regional carrier for United Airlines) as well as Mesa Airlines and Envoy Air (regional carriers for American Airlines).

The airport's main runway, 2-20, closed for maintenance April 1, with the project expected to last no more than 75 days, according to the City of Columbia. Airlines have been using newly renovated runway 13-31 in the interim.

"COU wants to assure passengers that runway 13-31 is safe and FAA Part 139 compliant," the city said in a news release Saturday night.

Air Wisconsin (regional carrier for United Airlines) is flying as scheduled and has not indicated changes to its flights, the release stated.

The city release emphasized that "Columbia Regional Airport is open and operational for departures and arrivals" and that "airlines determine their flight schedules and statuses."

COU, city staff, FAA officials and COU airline partners plan to meet via conference calls Monday to discuss the concerns expressed by the regional carriers, the city said.

"We sincerely apologize for the angst and frustration this situation has caused," Columbia Regional Airport Manager Mike Parks wrote on Facebook. "Additional information will be shared as soon as it’s available."