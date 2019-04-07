The Take Root Cafe will host a celebration of the food, dance and music, fashion and experiences of immigrant populations who call northeast Missouri home.

The Kirksville Diversity Festival will take place April 14 from 2-8 p.m.

When A.T. Still University student Christine Harb moved to Kirksville from Iowa, she already had experience working with immigrants and refugees. In her new community, she began working with the Kirksville Integration Coalition, which is an organization dedicated to helping immigrants acclimate to Kirksville.

Harb wanted to organize an event to help address needs in the immigrant population. When she talked to other Coalition participants, most of whom are from the Democratic Republic of Congo or other African countries, she said, they told her their biggest concern was feeling safe and welcomed in the community.

Harb said local agencies have worked hard to accommodate people who are new to the United States, but recent immigrants can still feel isolated from the Kirksville community due to language barriers and lack of interaction with the majority of the population.

“The problem is that there’s not a lot of exposure and communication,” Harb said.

That gave Harb the idea of an event devoted to cultural sharing.

“There’s nothing that brings people together more than food,” Harb said.

Harb got help from the Take Root Cafe’s executive director, Jessica Parks, who provided a space and some funding for the festival. Harb also reached out to leaders in local African communities and Latin American communities in Milan.

The event will feature African food served from 2:30-4:30 p.m., a live band composed of West African musicians and speeches from immigrants about their experiences coming to the U.S., all translated into English, French and Spanish. Those will be followed by a fashion show of international clothing and a dance party.

The festival is sponsored by local restaurants La Fuente and La Pachanga and by the Rural Community Workers Alliance, a nonprofit project of the Unitarian Universalist church which works to help immigrant communities in rural areas.

Congolese immigrant and Kirksville Integration Coalition participant Bebey Dantoto said many people in his community have been excited about the event and the opportunity to share food and music and talk about why they chose to the U.S.

“We are here to work together, to live together, and to share what we can share,” Dantoto said.

Harb said she hopes the event will help Kirksville residents understand that people from all cultural backgrounds have similar concerns and desires — safety, freedom and access to resources and opportunities.

“Hopefully, it’s a way for people to learn that there really aren’t many differences,” Harb said.