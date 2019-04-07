The United Way held its annual Texas Hold’Em fundraiser Thursday at the DuKum Inn. The event raised $2,668 for the United Way of Northeast Missouri.
Just Tallman won first place. Phillip Carnes and Adam Read took second and third, respectively.
