Self-defense, bullying policy concern brought to board

The Moberly School District recognized a departing member and welcomed a new member at the board of education meeting Tuesday.

A mother’s concerns about the district’s bullying policy were also discussed at the meeting.

Superintendent Matthew Miller and Board President Bobby Riley presented Mary Lee Noel with a plaque for her service on the board for the past three years. Riley, who was recently re-elected, and Debbie Young, who filled the vacant seat, were also sworn in. Riley was reappointed as board president.

Miller thanked Noel for her hard work as a board member. “Something that is often lost of people who are not members of the board, is the amount of work that goes into being a board member,” he said.

The board approved a new position for the district’s elementary schools. The position, titled a K-5 behavioral intervention specialist, will help identify behavioral issues in younger students and help elementary staff support behavior change, Miller said. The position will be more clearly defined once the district hires someone, he said.

“They have identified the behavioral interventionist as a key cog in helping us better support changing behavior in K-5,” Miller said. “... Behavior is something that’s instructional, just like reading. People don’t automatically learn it, they have to be taught. ... This person will help lead the way in teaching kids.”

A lease-purchase agreement was also approved by the board for new field turf for Spartan Stadium and Bradley Field. The contract spans over a ten-year period for a total of $813,500. The turf is expected to be installed shortly after track season ends, Miller said. Part of the contract includes a $25,000 guarantee that the turf will be completely installed by July 30. The lease-purchase contract was approved 6-1 by the board.

A contract to install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for Moberly Middle School and Gratz Brown Elementary was also approved. The roof HVAC unit replacements on both building will cost approximately $740,000.

Bullying policy

Early in the board meeting, community member Ivy Taylor commented on the Moberly School District’s policy on bullying and self-defense against bullying. She advocated that victims of physical violence should be able to retaliate with physical force without consequence from the district.

District policy defines fighting as mutual combat in which both parties have contributed to the conflict either verbally or by physical action. Students retaliating with physical force against a bully would fall under that definition, Miller said.

There is a range of consequences for first offenses of fighting, which gives the school administration the discretion use a lesser consequence in an instance where it is necessary for a student to respond with physical force, Miller said. The punishments for a first-offense of fighting include principle-student conference, detention, in-school suspension and a 1-180 day out-of-school suspension, depending on the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

Taylor argued that detention and suspension are not adequate deterrents for bullies.

“I do not condone violence in any way,” Taylor said. “I do, however, advocate for self-defense. … In the real world, we have the security of knowing we can defend ourselves, should we have to, without consequence. Why are children not given that same advantage?”

District policy also requires that the principal investigate bullying incidents for a minimum of 10 days. While physical self-defense against bullying is not explicitly allowed in the district’s policy, if a student absolutely has no other choice than to use physical force, then it will be taken into account during the investigation, Miller said. Generally, a situation like that would warrant a low-level consequence on the part of the person defending themselves, he said.

Taylor said that self-defense should not be considered fighting, because a specific time and place was not set for the altercation. Often, students who are bullied are caught off-guard and only have a split-second to react, she said.

If Taylor’s suggested bullying policy was implemented, however, it would create more difficult litigation with students and parents on whether it was actually necessary for a student to use physical force to defend themselves, Miller said. Aside from litigation issues, one of the reasons for the districts’ policy to also teach students about the consequences of physical violence in adult life, Miller said.

“We’re trying to teach kids and prepare them for life after school,” Miller said. “...If we’re walking down the street and somebody comes up and pushes you and you fight back. … You may or may not be considered guilty of assault… you’re going to have a consequence. You’re going to talk to the police, you may have to go to court… or have medical issues. All these things are consequences, and that’s what we try to process with kids.”

Although she disagreed with the specific policy, Taylor said the district administration is doing a good job, overall.

“As a whole, our administration… teachers and support staff are outstanding,” Taylor said. “But we have to do more.”

