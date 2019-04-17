Livingston County has a new most wanted fugitive.

Thomas Leon Midgyette is wanted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) for an alleged probation violation the original class D felony failing to register as a sex offender. His bond has been set at $20,000 cash with warrant dated April 15.

Midgyette’s last known address was on Cherry Street in Kansas City. He is described as a black male, 6 ft. 2 in., tall, weighing 223 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LCSO at 660-646-0515.