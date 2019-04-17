Press release for April 16, 2019

10:07 a.m., An officer responded to a theft report of items from storage unit in the 10 block of Montgomery Street. The investigation is continuing.

1:23 p.m., An officer responded to a report of damage inflicted to a mailbox in the 1400 block of Fair Street when a trailer came loose from a vehicle and struck the mailbox. Information was gathered from the driver of the vehicle and the mailbox owner.

2:29 p.m., An officer responded to a complaint of dogs running loose in the 400 block of Cowgill Street. Information was given to animal control.

3:11 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a subject jumping out in front of traffic by Danner Park. Officers were unable to locate anyone acting strangely or interrupting traffic.

3:34 p.m., An officer at police department discussed an issue with a mother and daughter with the juvenile officer.

3:47 p.m., An officer travelled to the Independence Police Department to pick up a subject that had been arrested on a municipal warrant and then transferred them to the Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

5:03 p.m., An officer assisted the fire department with a tree stump fire that travelled to a camper shell that was close to a building in the 200 block of Asher Street. The fire was extinguished.

5:22 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Grandview to take a report of assault that occurred moments before in the 400 block of Webster. Two suspects have been identified and the investigation is continuing.

5:48 p.m., An officer spoke with a subject at the police department in reference a possible assault, however, no report was made.

6:51 p.m., Officers responded to a disturbance at the 700 block of Highland Avenue, it was determined to be a civil issue.

7:48 p.m., Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 1400 block of Atkins Drive.

7:58 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a young child playing unattended in the 200 block of Polk Street. The child and parent were contacted and advised of situation.

8:20 p.m., An officer responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of St. Paul Street. The information was received and investigation is continuing.

8:55 p.m., An officer responded to a an argument between neighbors in the 1600 block of Maple Street. Parties were spoken with and no report was made.

10:15 p.m., An officer responded to a report from subject in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference a missing dog. The subject was cleaning his vehicle and had his dog tethered outside the vehicle and when the checked on the dog and observed that the dog was gone or possibly stolen. The dog is a full blooded heeler with a gray harness. Investigation is continuing.

10:59 p.m., An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Jackson and Commercial Streets.

11:26 p.m., An officer responded to a report of open burning near Linn Street and East Jackson. Subjects were advised of violation after dark and advised to extinguish the fire.

On April 16, the Chillicothe Police Department received 92 calls for service.