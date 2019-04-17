The Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to a tree stump on fire that caught a camper on fire at 5:03 p.m., on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at 210 Asher St., they found a tree stump smoldering and a small camper shell on fire next to a metal building.

Cpt. Derrick Allen reports that he and a fellow firefighter pulled the camper shell away from the stump and metal building. Crews then used about 50 gallons of water on the stump and camper and extinguished it completely. Nearby items and buildings were checked before crews left the scene.