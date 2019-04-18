Press release for April 17, 2019

6:34 a.m., Officers responded to a report of a vehicle running red lights and driving in a careless and imprudent manner northbound on Washington Street near Park Lane. Officers were unable to locate vehicle matching description.

7:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched near the intersection of US 190 HWY and Hornet Drive for a minor vehicle accident. An adult female and her children who occupied the vehicle that was struck in the rear were transported by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center to be examined for possible injuries. Driver of the striking vehicle was cited for following too close, no registration and for having no Insurance.

10:22 a.m., An officer spoke with a subject on the telephone in reference to having custody issues.

12:00 p.m., Officers responded to a report of property damage to tire of vehicle in the 200 block of Walnut Street. The tire appears to have been slashed with a sharp-edged instrument.

12:12 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject at the police department that appeared to be suffering with mental issues and were able to refer the subject for medical assistance.

12:20 p.m., Officers responded to a traffic complaint of a vehicle that was being operated carelessly as it was southbound in the 600 block of Washington Street and continuing southbound. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

12:37 p.m., Officers performed a well-being check in the 1400 block of Cooper Street. Subject was okay.

1:28 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Fair Street and Cedar Crest. The vehicle was checked and found to be okay.

3:25 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Polk Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Disturbance was determined to be verbal only with no arrests being made.

3:28 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Dickinson Street to assist Emergency Services on a call which resulted in the subject being transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. The subject was later transferred to St. Joseph for further evaluation and treatment.

4:46 p.m., An incident on a school bus was reported to an officer and the complainant is to contact the school resource officer.

5:19 p.m., Officers responded to a report of some items taken off a school bus at Shaffer Park. The school resource officer later recovered the items.

6:32 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle crash at Jackson and Easton Streets. A vehicle was northbound on Easton Street and failed to yield to a vehicle that was westbound on Jackson Street. The vehicle which failed to yield received extensive damage to the right front and required to be towed from the scene.

7:24 p.m., An officer performed a transport to St. Joseph of a subject for treatment and evaluation of medical issues.

7:32 p.m., Officers executed an arrest warrant on an individual in the 100 block of West Business 36. The subject was processed and unable to post the required bond for their release so they were transported to and incarcerated in Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

10:13 p.m., An officer found an unattended vehicle with the lights on and engine running near Washington and Curtis Streets. The vehicle was secured by the officer.

10:23 p.m., An officer spoke with a subject who had a disagreement with another party in the 1200 block of Third Street. The officer advised them of their options.

11:18 p.m., An officer checked on subjects at the boat ramp on South Highway 65. They were okay.

11:51 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Hedrick Medical Center with subjects reporting having received injuries in a motor vehicle accident on Hornet Drive.

On April; 17, the Chillicothe Police Department received 74 calls for service.