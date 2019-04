Fourth and fifth grade vocalists preformed before the CES art show reception.

During Friday nights artist reception for Chillicothe Elementary School Art Show at the Cultural Corner the Stinger Singers performed under the leadership of Alyssa Kapp. The fourth and fifth grade vocalists rounded off the evening that featured students work under the guidance of kindergarten through second grade Art Teacher Bethany Tipton and Will Ford, art teacher for third through fifth graders.