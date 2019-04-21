Aging in Place Livingston County is hosting a Needs Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including the noon hour, on April 24, in the classroom at the Livingston County Health Center, located at 800 Adam Dr.

Area residents 60 and over or their caregivers should benefit from the agencies on hand to get questions answered, information gathered and referrals to other resources accessible in our area. Access II Disability Services, Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging, Wright Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions, Grand River Multipurpose Center and Community Action Partnership North Missouri (CAPNCM) will be on hand to help people fill out intake forms and give more information about programs and services that might benefit them.

Individuals can choose to make a private appointment or walk in on that date to gather more

information.

For more information about Needs Day and the agencies represented, visit the health center’s Facebook Page or call 646-5506.