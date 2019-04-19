Press release for April 18, 2019

5:53 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Washington Street for a possible break-in. After a short investigation is was determined there was no break-in.

8:53 a.m., Officers responded to the elementary school for a minor accident. Subjects involved exchanged information due to the minor damage to the vehicles.

11:01 a.m.., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Third Street for someone possibly having a medical issue. Officers found the subject to be in good health and was doing fine.

2:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of South Washington Street for a minor accident. Subjects involved exchanged information due to the minor damage to the vehicles.

7:32 p.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Bridge Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with two female subjects that had been in a verbal argument. Subjects agreed to separate for the evening.

8:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block for a possible domestic. Officers were able to determine that it was a fight between two juvenile siblings.

9:18 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 Park Lane for a report of stealing. A flatbed trailer had been stolen from the business.

On April 18, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 95 calls for service.