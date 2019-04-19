Recent citations, incidents and more from the LCSO.

Sheriff Cox has released recent incidents reports, citations and other statistics from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

Incidents:

On March 25, an investigation of property damage to a business property in Utica began and has since been solved. A male suspect was identified and admitted to the trespassing and property damage. The property owner has since requested no prosecution and is hopeful the individual gets some type of treatment.

On April 4, the LCSO, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services were dispatched to the southern part of Livingston County regarding an adult female allegedly actively attempting suicide and the person had fled from the home. Emergency responders located the person and she was transported to Hedrick Medical Center by ambulance.

Also on April 4, the LCSO conducted an investigation with the Children’s Division on suspected child abuse. No credible evidence was found to support any child abuse or neglect. Information was shared with the parent(s) regarding possible mental health help for the reported behavior problem(s).

On April 5, an investigation of an intruder in a building wearing some of the owners clothing in the 10000 block of Liv 233 resulted in the LCSO locating a male suspect and finding that person to allegedly be in possession of methamphetamine. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Bradley Aaron Case, 43, Chillicothe for the alleged drug violation. Case was incarcerated at Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail and has since been charged with the felony drug possession and has posted bond. Additional investigation is continuing.

On April 6, an investigation began on a reported sex offender allegedly failing to report to the LCSO as mandated by law. The suspect had three business days to report his address and failed to do so as required. We have since compelled the offender to register and a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

On April 10, the LCSO completed an obstruction of justice incident report on a subject allegedly failing to appear in court on a felony drug possession crime.

On April 13, the LCSO responded to an address in southern Livingston County regarding an adult male who allegedly was overdosing on prescription medication and attempting suicide. LCSO staff attempted to communicate with the man regarding needed examinations and treatment when the subject became uncooperative. The man was transported to Hedrick Medical Center and the LCSO staff also received assistance from the Chillicothe Police Department as the man became very combative. The individual was transferred to another hospital for additional treatment.

On April 13, a wallet and contents were recovered in Wheeling belonging to a Kansas City man. Attempt to notify the property owner is being made.

Also on April 13, the LCSO completed an investigation of theft from a vehicle at a tow lot. The investigation has yielded probable cause to believe the theft report was a false report intentionally made by the reported victim to retaliate against alleged suspect. Report being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

On April 14, the LCSO completed a theft investigation in the Sampsel area from March 2019. Victim reported about 20 tomato cages having been stolen.

Also on April 14, the LCSO received information of possible child neglect at a location in Chillicothe. We informed the Chillicothe Police Department of the information and a deputy and police officer were able to find the adult witness who advised a very young child had walked to their home and was asking for food. Officers were able to determine a parents name and work location. The parent and boyfriend were not home at the time of the incident and an older sibling had been responsible to watch the child. Information was reported on the Child Abuse Hotline.

On April 17, the LCSO responded to the 11000 block Old Highway 190 for a domestic disturbance. The investigation shows no criminal violation took place and argument was verbal. The male left for the night to keep the peace.

Also on April 17, the LCSO completed a methamphetamine possession investigation from January when LCSO staff seized drug paraphernalia and other items from a stolen vehicle. The male suspect was arrested on the auto theft at that time. The female passenger may soon be charged with the methamphetamine possession.

Arrests:

On April 1, the LCSO arrested Cara Dawn Boydston, 26, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County Probation Violation warrant for alleged class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child-2nd degree. Boydston was released on bond with a court appearance date.

Also on April 1, the LCSO arrested Michael Gene Braden, 23, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child-2nd degree and class A misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence. Braden surrendered at the LCSO where he was processed and released on bond.

On April 2, the LCSO arrested Rita Ann George, 31, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged perjury not involving a felony. George had surrendered at the LCSO and was processed and released on bond.

Also on April 2, deputies arrested Jill Marie Boley, 39, Chillicothe, on a Grundy County arrest warrant for alleged bond violation on original charge for bad check violation. Boley was transferred to the custody of the Grundy County Sheriff.

On April 3, deputies assisted a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper on a vehicle stop where both occupants were arrested by the MSHP. One posted bond and was released and the other was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail pending extradition.

On April 9, the LCSO arrested Rachel Leigh Nowland, 21, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on class B misdemeanor DWI. Nowland was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

On April 10, deputies served a Livingston County arrest warrant on Cortney Brooke Jones, 29, Chillicothe for alleged class D felony domestic assault-2nd degree. Jones was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

On April 10, the LCSO extradited Tyler Wayne Wallace, 20, Brookfield, from the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Driving While Revoked/Suspended and Seat Belt violation. Mr. Wallace appeared before Judge Michael Leamer and was released.

On April 15, the LCSO began an investigation of hindering prosecution in the 300 block of N. Grant in Wheeling. An adult had been aware of a wanted fugitive and was allegedly helping him hide in this residence on April 15. A report was sent to the prosecuting attorney.

Citations:

On March 31, a deputy issued an Illinois driver a speeding citation for 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near Utica,

Recent complaints of speeding in Chula resulted in contacts made and three significant speeding violations were issued.

On April 5, a deputy issued a speeding citation to a Linneus driver for traveling 43 mph in a 25 mph zone through Chula on K Highway.

On April 6, a speeding citation was issued to a Hannibal driver for going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at Highway CC.

On April 7. a speeding citation was issued to a Chillicothe driver for going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone on Highway K in Chula.

Also on April 7, a speeding citation was issued to a Chillicothe driver for 49 mph in a 25 mph zone on Highway K in Chula.

On April 9, a deputy issued a Chillicothe driver a speeding citation for going 81 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near Mooresville.

Also on April 9, an Indiana driver received a speeding citation for going 83 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near Wheeling.

On April 10, a speeding citation was issued to an inexperienced driver on Liv 228 for going 53 mph in a 35 mph after the Chillicothe High School was released for the day.

On April 15, a Chillicothe man received a citation for having no valid motorcycle license and failing to stop at a stop sign.

On April 16, a speeding citation was issued to a Chillicothe driver for going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 190 at Route Y.

Additional Information:

The LCSO has applied for reimbursement of $499.40 from the State of Missouri for out-of-state extradition expenses associated with returning a fugitive wanted on two counts of forgery from Chicago, Ill.

The LCSO has had several officers at training over the last month, the department has also been short-handed due to employee vacancy, medical leave and blacked out for service many times due to calls, court and other statutory mandates. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Currently, the LCSO has 24 people in custody at the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail, nine of which are female detainees.

Sheriff Cox has also been working on the 2020 Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplemental Funds grant application and Chief Deputy Claypole has also been working on traffic safety grants from the Missouri Department of Highway Safety.