Press Release for April 19, 2019

4:50 a.m., Officers located an open door to a business in the 700 block of Elm Street. Officers cleared the business, and contacted the business owner who indicated nothing appeared to be missing.

7:50 a.m.,, Officers were called to the area of Bryan and Sunset to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle however it was identified and deemed not suspicious.

9:20 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

11:10 a.m., An officer assisted subject with employment fingerprints.

11:50 a.m., An officer removed debris from the roadway in the 900 block of Webster.

12:12 p.m.,, An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 1000 block of Broadway. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

12:18 p.m., An officer conducted traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3200 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.

4:06 p.m.,, Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lakeview for a life alert activation. Officers made contact with residence and learned the activation was accidental.

9:17 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at US 36 and US 65.

9:20 p.m., An officer recovered a debit card that had been left in a bank ATM. The card was returned to the owner.

10:13 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 700 block of South Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for defective equipment.

10:15 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 600 block of Calhoun Street and discovered the vehicle was occupied by multiple persons on probation and parole.The officer received consent to search the vehicle and did not find anything of evidentiary value. A positive report was forwarded to the persons probation and parole officers and he driver was issued a warning for driving the wrong way on a one way.

10:22 p.m., An officer was dispatched to Danner Park for a report of a disturbance. No disturbance was located as it was determined the disturbance was individuals utilizing the basketball courts.

On April 19, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service.

Press release for April 20, 2019

12:24 a.m., Officers assisted Caldwell County in attempting to locate an overdue motorist. The motorist was located and advised to return a vehicle.

4:50 a.m., Officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 1900 block of North Washington Street. The business was found to be secure and an alarm sensor was found to be defective.

7:13 a.m., Officers responded to a alarm at a business in the 500 block of North Washington Street. The business was found to be secure and the alarm was accidentally activated.

8:24 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Third Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

8:32 a.m., Officers received a report of fraud at a business in the 600 block of West Business 36. Investigation continues.

8:47 a.m., An officer received a report of animals at large in the 1600 block of Calhoun. Animal Control was contacted and recovered the animals.

10:15 a.m., An officer conducted a well-being check of a juvenile in the 1600 block of Fair Street. The juvenile was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and charges are pending on a parent for endangering the welfare of a child.

11:14 a.m., An officer received report of animals at large in the 300 block of East Jackson. The animal owner was contacted and advised of the city ordinance.

12:29 p.m.,, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of East Bridge. Officers advised the disturbance was verbal in nature and no arrests were made.

12:40 p.m., Officers received a call about littering at Simpson Park. The matter was referred to the Parks Department.

3:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Waples regarding a report of trespassing. Several subjects were contacted and trespassed from the property.

4:14 p.m., Officers received an animal complaint in the 1200 block of Calhoun Street. The animal owner was contacted and advised of the complaint.

4:27 p.m., Officers received a report of property damage in the 800 block of Jefferson. Investigation continues.

6:12 p.m., Officer authorized the towing of an illegally parked vehicle in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

6:31 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued warning for improperly displaying license plates.

6:49 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 500 block of Park Lane. The driver was cited for failing to register a motor vehicle.

6:53 p.m., An officer responded to Danner Park regarding an alleged threat made by an individual who was not present at the park. Officer spoke with several subjects at the park who were aware of the alleged threat and those individuals did not deem the threat credible.

7:13 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 3000 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued warning for expired registration.

7:40 p.m., An officer recovered property in the 600 block of Walnut Street. The property was returned to the owner.

9:12 p.m., An officer conducted a well-being check of a subject in the 800 block of Walnut Street. The subject was found to be safe.

9:33 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

9:40 p.m., An officer recovered a dog in the 200 block of Southwest Drive. The owner was not located and the dog was taken to the animal shelter.

10:01 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 700 block of Clay Street. The driver was issued a warning for defective equipment.

10:36 p.m.,, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of East Bridge. Alleged parties involved denied the existence of a disturbance.

10:49 p.m., An officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Jackson Street. Officer located and identified the vehicle and determined it was not suspicious. The vehicle then left the area.

On April 20, the Chillicothe police Department responded to 85 calls for service.

Press release for April 21,, 2019

1:05 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 1700 block of north Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for defective equipment.

1:20 a.m., An officer checked on an abandoned vehicle parked at Danner Park.

2:14 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle in the 800 block of South Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for defective equipment.

5:18 a.m., An officer assisted EMS with a medical call in the 400 block of East Jackson. The resident was transferred to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

12:18 p.m., Officers were called to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of stealing. Officers arrested Patricia Hikock for stealing. Hikock was processed at the police department, cited and released pending a future court appearance.

1:24 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check of a resident in the 1400 block of Cooper Street. The resident was found to be safe.

3:13 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of Trenton Road. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.

5:29 p.m., Officers responded to a report of a child custody issue in the 1400 block of Cooper Street. The dispute was resolved by officers.

6:28 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 10 block of South Washington Street after the officer observed a vehicle change lanes and nearly strike another vehicle. The driver was cited for failing to yield when changing lanes.

6:56 p.m., An officer assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Grandview remove bees from their vehicle.

7:14 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2700 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for window tint.

7:35 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 100 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for improper display of license plates.

7:43 p.m., An officer was called to the 1100 block of Polk Street and recovered drugs and paraphernalia from a residence. Investigation continues and charges are pending.