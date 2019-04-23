A Blue Springs man with a facial tattoo reportedly representing his “body count” has been charged with shooting a Kansas City man to death last month.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Jonathan Lowrey, 25, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with the Joseph Corum's shooting death March 28. Kansas City Police arrested Lowrey last Thursday morning after tracking his cell phone.

Police had responded to a shooting at the 2400 block of Lister Avenue in east Kansas City and found Corum dead inside. According to court documents, one witnesses said she heard the victim yelling outside, then heard two gunshots with the victim yelling “Ow!” in between and then a loud vehicle driving away. Another witness said he saw the two men arguing and saw the person later ID'd as Lowrey take a long gun out of a van, shoot Corum three times and then drive away.

A third witness provided a photo from her surveillance system showing Lowrey in a minivan, showed texts Lowrey had sent that led her to believe he was involved in the murder and said Lowrey had five tally marks on his face to indicate a body count. When Lowrey was arrested, a detective noted his face now had six tally marks under his eye. The van he had driven was found abandoned earlier and determined to be stolen. In addition, DNA taken from shell casing recovered at the cime scene matched Lowrey.

Lowrey's bond has been set at $200,000 cash.