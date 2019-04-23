Renovations to the courthouse are ongoing.

For the last few weeks, crews have been busy at the Livingston County Courthouse. Recently tuckpointing and power washing of the outside of the building has been taking place, as part of the $1 million renovation and repairs to the Livingston County Courthouse.

This week new windows will be installed.

Additional work on the outside of the 105-year-old building has included tuck-pointing, replacing the roof while keeping the same roof tiles, and all new windows and doors.

New LED lighting is also a part of the renovation project and will held address electrical issues and will conserve energy.

In April 2017, voters approved an increase to the county’s sales tax, and a portion of the generated revenue is being used, as promised, on the much needed repairs for the historic building.