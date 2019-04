Menu: April 24: Egg salad sandwich, tomato soup, carrots, celery, peanut butter, mandarin oranges and whole grain bread. April 25: Pork chops, sweet potatoes, winter mix, fruit salad and whole grain hot roll. April 26: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, sugar free fruit jello and whole grain bread. April 29: Baked fish filet, tomatoes with whole grain macaroni, parsley potatoes, applesauce and whole grain cornbread. April 30: Mr. Ribb, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, fruit oatmeal crisp and whole grain bread.

Activities: April 24: 9:30 a.m., Exercise; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Exercise; 5:30 p.m., Barb’s Fun Fitness. April 25: 9:30 a.m., Exercise; 10 a.m., - 3p.m., Healthcare.gov Assistor; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Tai Chi; 5:30 p.m., Barb’s Fun Fitness. April 26: 9:30 a.m., Exercise; 10a.m., - 2:30 p.m., AARP Safe Driver Course; 11 a.m., Lunch entertainment, “The Leftovers,”. 7 p.m., Dancing and karaoke. April 27: 7:30 p.m., Peppy Promenaders, April 29: 9:30 a.m., Exercise; 10:30 a.m., Blood pressure screening; 12 p.m., Kiwanis meeting; 1 p.m., Ponytail Canasta; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Tai Chi; 3:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m., Exercise; 5:30 p.m., Barb’s Fun Fitness.April 30: 9:30 a.m., Exercise; 12:30 p.m., Bridge lessons; 1 p.m., Line dance lessons. May 1: April 24: 9:30 a.m., Exercise; 2:30-4:30 p.m., Exercise; 5:30 p.m., Barb’s Fun Fitness. May 2: 9:30 a.m., Exercise; 10 a.m., - 3p.m., Healthcare.gov Assistor; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Tai Chi; 5:30 p.m., Barb’s Fun Fitness. May 3: 9:30 a.m., Exercise;7:30 p.m., Flipside Dance.