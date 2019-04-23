This spring’s dinner theatre production by the Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department will invite audience members to travel back in time with the music of the 1950s and 1960s in the upbeat musical comedy “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

In the musical’s first act, high school students Cindy Lou, Missy, Suzy and Betty Jean from the singing group the Marvelous Wonderettes to perform at their 1958 prom. In the second act, the audience sees the group reunite in 1968 for its 10-year reunion and learns how their lives and friendships have changed in the intervening decade.

Brianna Mann plays Cindy Lou, who she described as “the popular girl who’s used to always getting what she wants.”

“She finds out that that’s not always the case later on, and there’s a pretty big character change from act one to act two when things don’t exactly go as planned for her,” Mann said. “She becomes a more humble person in the end.”

The production features classic songs from the 1950s and 1960s, including “Lollipop,” “Mr. Sandman,” and “Stupid Cupid.” Mann said the show has some songs everyone should know, and some that will be nostalgic for older audiences and that younger people may be discovering for the first time.

The cast is small, with just four actresses who play the central roles. In addition to Mann, the show stars Amee Jones as Missy, Heather Darrah as Suzy and Kristin Hafen as Betty Jean. It is directed and choreographed by Alan Altmansberger.

“It’s been super fun, and I feel like we get things done super fast since it’s just the four of us,” Mann said. “We don’t have to have really large rehearsals with such a large group that it takes forever. We’ve been learning the choreography really quickly.”

Mann said she is excited to participate in the production, which will be her first community theatre performance since high school. That was nine years ago, and she’s now about to graduate with a master’s degree from Truman State University.

“I finally have a little more time, which is unusual,” Mann said. “I’ve been working so hard trying to get my degree I haven’t taken that much time to find something that I just want to do for fun.”

Performances will be held April 26-28 at Jackson Stables. Performances on April 26-27 will feature a catered dinner with a choice of pork roast, chicken parmesan or vegetarian quiche. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the show to follow. A matinee performance will also be held April 28 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Kirksville Aquatic Center or online at parks.kirksvillecity.com. If seats remain, tickets will be sold at the door 30 minutes prior to each show.