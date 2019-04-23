Rotary District 6040’s annual shoe caravan will drive through North Missouri to pick up new shoes collected by its 13 Rotary Clubs in Kansas City and surrounding counties. The shoes will be delivered to vulnerable children by nonprofit program Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls.

Shoe collections will take place in Chillicothe from 4:45 - 5:15 p.m., on April 25 at Lowe’s; in Marceline from 6:15 - 6:30 p.m., at Spencer’s Auto, 701 S. Missouri; and in Princeton from 1:45-2:15 p.m., at

Great Western Bank; 21783 US Highway 65.

Over the past 30 days, donations of new shoes and socks for children and teens were collected by the clubs within their local communities. The Rotary shoe caravan will include a 53’ tractor trailer and will make 20 stops over the course of four days. The final two stops, St. Joseph and Cameron, will include celebratory parties.

This is the 18th year Rotary District 6040 has held its collection drive for Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls; it is the 10th year for the caravan.

Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in their communities, and in them. For more information, visit Rotary.org.