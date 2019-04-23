The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) recently assigned a deputy to work on Community Traffic Safety Project, which was paid for by a grant reimbursing Livingston County for overtime on the safety project. Last weekend, during the project period the following citations were issued by the deputy:

April 19:

A speeding citation was issued to an Illinois driver for driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 and U.S. 65.

A speeding citation was issued to a St. Louis driver for driving 78 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near Wheeling.

A speeding citation was issued to a Colorado driver for driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at LIV 259.

A speeding citation was issued to Illinois driver for driving 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near Utica.

A speeding citation was issued to a Kirksville driver for driving 84 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near Utica.

A speeding citation was issued to a Michigan driver for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near the Mooresville Junction.

A speeding citation was issued to Illinois driver for driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near the Mooresville Junction.

A speeding citation was issued to Kansas driver for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near the Mooresville Junction.

A speeding citation was issued to a Meadville driver for driving 78 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at LIV 269.

A speeding citation was issued to a Columbia driver for driving 85 in a 65 on U.S. 36 near Mooresville Junction.

Nebraska driver was cited for driving 78 mph in a 65 mph zone and for driving while suspended/revoked on U.S. 36 at LIV 425.

April 21:

A speeding citation was issued to a Kansas City, Kan., driver for going 86 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at LIV 413.

A speeding citation was issued to a St. Joseph driver for going 81 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 near the Mooresville Junction.

The deputy also issued numerous warnings and shared information to help inform and educate drivers. Although no drugged or drunk drivers were located, on Saturday LCSO K-9 Zaki and Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter assisted Deputy Woelfle at scene of a car stop. The officers located small amount of suspected high-grade THC Oil in the vehicle. Zaki did not indicate the odor of other drugs present.

Sheriff Steve Cox said, that one of the goals of the LCSO is to identify aggressive drivers and/or intoxicated drivers and remove them from the roadway. “We work to educate drivers on better safety practices and strive to make the highway safer for all our citizens while reducing accidents, injuries and death,” he added. “Unfortunately last year at least two people cited for speeding violations in Livingston County went on to die in traffic crashes elsewhere and before they paid for their speeding citations here.”