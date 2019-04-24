Church Women United will meet at 9:30 a.m., on May 3, at Calvary Baptist Church, 206 Locust St., to celebrate May Friendship Day.

The overall theme for the 2019 celebrations is “THE TIME IS NOW!” based on John 4:23—“Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will

worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth…” May Friendship Day focuses on uniting us in the Spirit to do God’s work, despite our differences.

Invite a friend and join us as we meet here in Chillicothe. This same celebration will be held worldwide in approximately 170 countries.

Church Women United is very important locally as it is the sponsor for the Mobile Meal Program. Mobile Meals is always in need of volunteers to help deliver meals. Most

volunteers just do one day a week for the month their church is responsible and fill-in volunteers are also needed. Either way the time commitment is minimal. If you are available to help, please contact Mobile Meal Coordinator Ann Beebe at 660-214-0238.