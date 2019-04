Access II Independent Living Center (ILC) is a non-profit agency that provides free services to seniors and people with disabilities of all ages in rural northwest Missouri. Access II ILC located in Gallatin, has durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, shower benches, canes, crutches and more that are loaned out to people in need in the community. For more information about this free program, please call toll free at 888-663-2423.