Press release for April 22, 2019

4:52 a.m., An officer conducted ab traffic stop at Washington Street and 3rd. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

5:04 a.m., An officer assisted a motorist at US 65 and Business 36.

10:10 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on MO 190 at the city limits. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

10:23 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop at Tomahawk and Adam Drive. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.

12:37 p.m., An officer removed debris from the roadway at Washington Street and Ryan Lane.

1:45 p.m., An officer called to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of a theft. As a result of the investigation, officers took a juvenile into custody. The juvenile was turned over to the custody of a parent and the report was forwarded to the juvenile office.

5:45 p.m., An officer received a report of a leaving the scene accident in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Investigation continues.

6:26 p.m., An officer recovered lost property in the 2600 block of North Washington Street.

7:08 p.m., An officer conducted traffic stop on West Polk Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

7:14 p.m., An officer called to the 300 block of Mansur for an illegal burn. Officer made contact with resident and advised of the city burn ordinance.

7:51 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop at Polk and Broadway. The driver was issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.

8:29 p.m., An officer arrested Valerie Ross in the 600 block of Walnut Street on a Linn County Warrant. Ross posted the required bond and was released from custody.

11:42 p.m., An officer conducted traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

On April 22, The Chillicothe Police Department received 84 calls for service.

Press release for April 23, 3019

12:21 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Fairway. The driver was issued a warning for a lane violation.

3:25 a.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop at Washington Street and Springhill. The driver was issued a warning for defective equipment.

7:25 a.m., Officers received a report of a missing person in the 1600 block of Maple. Officers were able to locate the reported missing person and deemed the person, not missing.

9:50 a.m., An officer conducted traffic stop at Washington Street and Snow. the driver was issued a warning for defective equipment.

9:58 a.m., An officer initiated a report of theft of US Mail from a residence in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. Investigation Continues.

11:13 a.m., An officer assisted a subject with employment fingerprints.

12:18 p.m., An officer removed debris from roadway in the 1000 block of Washington Street.

1:28 p.m., An officer received a report of harassment in the 500 block of Mitchell Road. Investigation continues.

2:47 p.m., An officer called to the 300 block of Cherry Street for an animal at large. The animals owner was contacted and advised of the city ordinance.

6:50 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued warning for speeding.

7:03 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop on the 900 block of South Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

9:34 p.m., An officer called to Trenton and Mechanic Street to a report of a suspicious person. No suspicious persons were located.

10:31 p.m., Officers responded to a two vehicle non-injury accident at Washington Street and Clay Street.

10:54 p.m., An officer conducted a traffic stop at Clay and Cherry Street. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.

11:09 p.m., An officer was called to the 100 block of 11th Street for a noise complaint. Officer contacted resident and advised of complaint.

On April 23, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 95 calls for service.