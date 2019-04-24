For several years, the volunteers at the United Methodist Church in Chillicothe, have been bringing dinner to the Community Resource Center every Wednesday night. Their meals have provided the clients at the center with a hot meal every week and have provided the clients with cheerful visitors.

On May 15, from 5 to 6 p.m., the United Methodist Church will be hosting a Wednesday night meal at the church (1414 Walnut) to benefit the Community Resource Center. Free will donations will be accepted at the door.

“This is an amazing meal, pork loin, green beans, cheesy potato casserole, green salad, cake and tea or coffee for a free will donation is such a generous gift to help us,” said Sherrie Wohlgemuth, executive director of the Community Resource Center. “The United Methodist Church is using its usual staff and volunteers from its Wednesday night meals to cook for us.”

The funds raised from the free will dinner will go toward a variety of needs at the center.

“We are thrilled that the United Methodist Church will be hosting this fundraiser,” says Todd Rodenberg, president of the Board of the Community Resource Center. “Funds for ‘extras” like Oats bus passes, cleaning supplies and office supplies is essential to our continued operations.”

The dinner will help the Community Resource Center purchase OATS bus passes for clients to get to and from their places of employment, to job interviews and to local medical appointments. It will also help with everyday needs of the shelter for supplies.

Rodenberg continued, “The Community Resource Center has many areas in which it helps clients. One of the more important is in providing a place to stay while they look for employment. Adult clients are expected to find jobs within the 30-day period the emergency shelter allows and be working toward finding their own housing. Often, having transportation to and from work is a barrier to finding employment. OATS Bus passes allow us to ensure that clients who do not have their own transportation can get to work.”

Wohlgemuth said, “In addition to bus passes, the shelter is in continuous need of basic supplies including paper towels, toilet paper, copier paper, socks, disposable razors, underwear, AA batteries, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products and diapers. Our grant does not allow us to use that money for these items, so we depend on donations, either in-kind or monetary, to allow us to meet ongoing needs of clients and of shelter operations.”

For more information about the event, call the Community Resource Center at 660-646-1667.