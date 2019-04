The Livingston County Library is hosting a Local Author Expo from 10 a.m.,-12 p.m., on Saturday, April 27, giving community members a chance to meet and visit with or local authors. This is a great opportunity to talk to authors from our area about their creativity, publishing, story ideas and more. Some will have their books for sale.

This event will be held in the second floor courtroom. For more information on this program, you may contact Kirsten at 660-646-0547.