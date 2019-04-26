The fire alarm in Strand Apartments was activated when an unattended cigarette started a small fire.

Just before 6:30 a.m., on April 26, the Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched by the Chillicothe Police Department to Strand Apartments, 716 Clay St., for a fire alarm.

Chillicothe Fire Department Capt. Derrick Allen reported that upon arrival crews did not notice anything out of the ordinary but the fire alarm placed the source of the fire in apartment 203. While Allen reset the system alarm, crews went to the noted apartment and notified Allen of smoke in the hallway.

When Allen joined crews in apartment 203 the fire was out. “There were about five letters of

mail that had been on fire before the resident put the fire out. It appeared that the resident left

a cigarette unattended and caught some mail on fire and she put it out with an extinguisher,” Allen said. “We used the residents fan to clear remaining smoke out of the room and I informed the resident on the dangers of leaving cigarettes close to combustible material.”