On Monday, April 29, Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will begin flushing the distribution system west of the railroad tracks and will continue to do so for approximately two weeks. During this semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process there may be some discolored water on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while flushing is occurring. It is recommended that residents run the water for a short period of time to make sure that the water is clear or wait until after flushing hours before doing laundry. For any questions contact the Water Treatment Plant 660-359-3211.