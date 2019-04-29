The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region through May 5.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Carroll County

Route UU – Pothole patching from Route M to U.S. Route 65, May 1 – 2

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through May 31.

Route W – Pavement repair from Route 129 to Route 3 (Randolph County), April 29 – May 3

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just west of Pershing Road, April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, May 2 – 4. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through early June.

Daviess County

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Grand River Overflow Bridge, April 29 – May 3. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Route BB – Bridge maintenance at the I-35 overpass bridge, April 29 – May 3. This includes overnight lane closures and a temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct traffic.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the early July. Detour along Routes 48 and M.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching from the Macon County line to Route 139, April 30 – May 3.

Route 5 – Pavement repair from Route C to U.S. Route 36, April 30 – May 3. This includes an overnight lane closure.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through late May. The bridge was closed after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from the Meadville junction to the city limits of Chillicothe, April 29 – May 3.