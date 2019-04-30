As part of an ongoing series of bridge joint repairs at or near the interchange of U.S. Route 36, I-229 and Route 759, another ramp closure will begin this week.

Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 beginning Wednesday morning, May 1. The work will take approximately three weeks to complete. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Work also continues on the ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound Interstate 229. That ramp closed April 22 and is expected to open later this week or early next week after bridge joint repairs.

These ramp closures are part of a project that includes several ramps at or near the interchange of U.S. Route 36, I-229 and Route 759. Due to the continued closure of I-29 north of St. Joseph, the contractor has adjusted their schedule of work. The series of joint repairs is expected to continue through early September 2019.

Updates are provided on a web page dedicated to the project: https://www.modot.org/buchanan-county-bridge-joint-repairs-us-route-36-and-i-229.

The project is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

