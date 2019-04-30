The Adair County Commission met with Terra-Gen representative Glenn Smith Monday to discuss progress on the High Prairie Wind Farm.

The Commission approved an amendment to its agreement with Terra-Gen that adds six road crossings to the list of those approved for either overhead of underground electrical work related to the project. It was an addition to the county’s road maintenance and use agreement with the company, which requires Terra-Gen to pay for the use of county roads and repair the wear and tear caused by heavy construction equipment.

Construction is slated to begin this summer on the wind farm, which will be the largest in Missouri. After it is completed, it will be purchased by Ameren Missouri.

Smith also updated the Commission on the progress of legislation to keep tax revenues from wind farms owned by utility companies local. Smith said of the several pieces of legislation introduced to accomplish that goal, a bill introduced by Rep. Allen Andrews (R-1) is most likely to pass. The bill was approved by the House in a landslide 151-1 vote, and Smith said it looks likely to pass the Senate without any controversial amendments.

“It’s been a real pleasant surprise for me to see the lack of opposition and the progress,” Smith said.

Smith said Terra-Gen expects to finalize an agreement with a balance of plan contractor, which will complete all work on the site except for the construction of the wind turbines themselves, within the next two weeks. After that, Ameren will need to approve the plans.

Archaeological site surveys to decide on the placement of wind farm infrastructure will be ongoing through July. Smith said Terra-Gen plans to host events with landowners from Adair and Schuyler counties who have agreed to lease their land to reveal where equipment will be located.

Smith said Terra-Gen has hired a project manager for the wind farm who will be a “full-time presence” in Adair and Schuyler counties during the construction.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in August and take approximately a year.