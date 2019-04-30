Interstate 29 continues to remain closed north of St. Joseph at the 57 mile marker, with the exception of local traffic accessing their homes and businesses. For updated information regarding route restoration and flooding, visit the Northwest Missouri Flooding webpage at https://www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding. The website provides an interactive information map, detour information, condition and restoration photographs and several other resources.

The continued closure of I-29 is due to a lack of detours that could handle the upwards of 12,000 travelers who utilize the route daily. Interstate traffic on detour routes north of St. Joseph would create congestion in local rural communities and cause additional damage to rural roadways.

I-29 detour information:

Kansas City area thru traffic - use I-35 to Iowa St. Joseph area thru traffic - use U.S. Route 71 north Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 by using the following: North on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 Northbound I-229 to northbound I-29 Southbound on U.S. Route 71 to northbound I-29

Travelers do not have access to several roads west of I-29 in Atchison and Holt counties due to flooding and damage. These include U.S. Routes 159 and 136, commonly refered to as the Rulo and Brownville Missouri River Crossings, which are heavily damaged and remain closed. Water remains over the road in many areas, including U.S. Route 136.

For more information about these closures, please check the Traveler Information Map on MoDOT’s website, modot.org, or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).