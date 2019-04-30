The body was identified as a man from Rayville.

At approximately 8:50 a.m., on April 26, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded just south of Polo, at Hide-A-Way Lakes at the request of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department after a body was located in the water.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Marine Enforcement Troopers recovered the body of a white male. On Monday, the body was determined to be that of, Austin S. Kincade, 30, Rayville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol;s Division Of Drug and Crime Control investigators are leading the investigation. An autopsy is pending and further information will be provided when it becomes available.