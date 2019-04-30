CPD received 104 calls for service on April 29.

Press release for April 29

10:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report or littering in the 300 block of Clay Street.

12:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a panic alarm in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. The alarm was apparently malfunctioning.

2:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson and Walnut Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Jackie Kelly was eastbound on Jackson Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Walnut Street. Officers reported that the Kelly vehicle entered the intersection and struck a vehicle that was southbound on Walnut Street driven by Chelsea Roller causing moderate damage. EMS responded to the scene and transported Roller to HMC for treatment of minor injuries. There were other minor injuries reported to a passenger who refused treatment. Kelly was issued a Municipal Citation for failing to stop at the stop sign.

3:51 p.m., Officers discussed an animal control issue with a resident.

4:29 p.m., Officers discovered items in the roadway on Washington Street at Springhill Street. The items were cleared from the roadway.

4:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog at large at Danner Park. The dog owner arrived prior to officers and took custody of the dog.

4:44 p.m., Officers recovered a package of mail that was inadvertently delivered to the wrong address in the 800 block of Fairlane. The package will be returned to the proper owner.

6:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 10 block of Jackson Street in reference to an incident with a juvenile male. The juvenile male was counseled and the incident was resolved.

6:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Mansur Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

