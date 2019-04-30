There’s no way to predict when an accident will happen. The American Red Cross is asking donors to give blood during May, Trauma Awareness Month, to help ensure that trauma centers are prepared the moment an injured patient arrives.

Donors of all blood types can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or called 1-800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Kirksville include drives at Moberly Area Community College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at Faith Lutheran School from 1-6 p.m. May 10, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 12 and at Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri from noon to 5:30 p.m. May 15.

Edina will host a blood drive at the Knox County Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 13.

In Macon County, Macon will host a blood drive at First Christian Church from noon to 6 p.m. May 20 and New Cambria will host a drive at Macon County R-IV School from 2-6 p.m.

In Sullivan County, Milan will host a drive at Milan Community Center from 1-6 p.m. May 8 and Green City will host a drive at Green City Methodist Church from 2-6 p.m. May 14.