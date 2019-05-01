Chillicothe Area Arts annual luncheon performance takes place tomorrow

An annual spring tradition at Silver Moon Plaza, featuring the Chillicothe High School Jazz Band, Stinger Singers will take place, once again this year from 12-1 p.m., on May 2.

“This is always a special event for our community when we showcase the talents of the students in our local schools and afford them the opportunity to perform in such a wonderful outdoor venue, Arts Council Administrator, Mary Lou VanDeventer said. “The park is beautiful with the beauty of spring flowers and the atmosphere is filled with excited families and friends who gather to enjoy the musicians and vocals who are chosen to be members of these two performing arts groups”.

Chillicothe’s school are fortunate to have excellent, talented and passionate Performing Arts leadership with Sarah (Martens) Cavanah finishing her 10th year as CHS band director and Alyssa Kapp in her first year as elementary vocal music director.

In case of rain, event will be held at First Christian Church, 900 Jackson St.

For more information, call or text the arts office 660-646-1173.