Press release for April 30, 2019

4:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a smoke alarm sounding in the area of the 1900 block of Hoyt Drive. Officers located a smoke detector in a yard that was malfunctioning. Officers removed the battery and silenced the alarm.

7:06 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Jennings Place in reference to a 911 call that was all static and no one could be heard on the line. It was determined that the recent rains had shorted the phone line.

12:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a female in Simpson Park. Officers made contact and the female was just waiting for a ride.

1:41 p.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at Webster and Locust Streets.

2:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

3:17 p.m., Officers investigated a 911 hangup call from the 1900 block of Calhoun. Officers were advised that it was an accidental call and there was no emergency

3:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. Officers determined that there was no disturbance. While on the scene, officers discovered less than 35 grams of marijuana inside the residence. Officers arrested Benjamin Duncan for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and he was transported to the police department where he was processed and released on a Municipal Citation.

6:20 p.m.,Aa resident came to the police department to report a theft that he had fallen victim to. The incident remains under investigation.

6:27 p.m., Hunter Keller turned himself in to the Chillicothe Police Department on two Livingston County warrants charging him with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 mph. Keller was processed and released after posting bond.

6:58 p.m., Officers took an assault report at the police department that was reported to have occurred earlier in the evening in the 10 block of Cherry Street.

On April 30, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 77 calls for service.