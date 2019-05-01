Three die in a one-vehicle accident in Ray County.

A one-vehicle accident in Ray County on Tuesday, claimed the lives of three Caldwell County residents; bringing the total to 30 fatalities on Missouri highways this year, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At about 4:15 p.m., on April 30, Kara Frisch, 24, Polo, was driving a 2015 Buick Encore on Highway D in Ray County, about a half a mile from Highway C, when the vehicle travelled off of the road, overturned, struck a tree and caught fire.

Frisch, and her two passengers, Andrew Fleming, 26, Polo and 42-year-old Bradley Ahart, Kingston died in the accident.