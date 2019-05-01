On Monday, the Brookfield Police Department executed a search warrant in the 700 block of south Main Street where they arrested two suspects and recovered a large quantity of alleged methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Gary Smith. 36, Brookfield, and Tiffany Mayfield, 32, Marceline. They are both charged with alleged trafficking 1st degree.

During the execution of the search warrant officers recovered multiple pieces of alleged drug paraphernalia and 73 grams of a crystal-like substance:, which showed positive for methamphetamine during a field test. The alleged drugs have a street value of more than $5800. Officers also seized multiple cell phones and US currency.

North Missouri Drug Task Force and the Linn County Prosecuting Attorney also assisted with this search.