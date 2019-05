It’s 1:30 a.m. and you’re likely sound asleep, off in dream land somewhere, when suddenly CRASH, BANG, BOOM, THUD, THUD, THUD, THUDDDDDDD!

Mother Nature rolled an unpleasant surprise through northeast Missouri early Tuesday, pounding the area with heavy rain and widespread hail.

Heavy rain is expected to remain across the area and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.