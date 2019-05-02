The bridge on Carroll County Route C over the Branch of Turkey Creek is now closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The bridge was closed this afternoon due to damage from the recent flooding. The anticipated closure time will not be known until an inspection and further assessment can be completed.

Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

The Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge was built in 1953 and carries approximately 90 vehicles a day.

For more information about the closure, please call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636). For information about regional flooding, visit modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding